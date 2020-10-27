Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

