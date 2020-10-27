Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

