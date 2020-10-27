Pactiv Evergreen Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 27th (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen’s (NASDAQ:PTVE) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 27th. Pactiv Evergreen had issued 41,026,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $574,364,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Also, insider John P. Rooney bought 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

