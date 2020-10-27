Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.94.

Shares of PCTY opened at $188.64 on Friday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,552,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,510,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

