Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.94.
Shares of PCTY opened at $188.64 on Friday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,552,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,510,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
