Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 8,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson PLC has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.