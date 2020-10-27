Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $129.38 on Friday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

