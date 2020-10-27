Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PEGA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.