Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.07.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion and a PE ratio of -83.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 979,996 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,415.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. State Street Corp grew its position in Peloton by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Peloton by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton during the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

