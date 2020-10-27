PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

