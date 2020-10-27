People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People's United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of People's United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on People's United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut People's United Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People's United Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.56.

PBCT opened at $11.08 on Friday. People's United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that People's United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. People's United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of People's United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 1,418.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of People's United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in People's United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

