Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $807.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

