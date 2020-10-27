Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,310.00. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,282.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,107.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,294.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

