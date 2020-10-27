Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,946 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 108,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

