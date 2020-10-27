Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 736,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 70,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 155,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 283,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

