Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

PRFT opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,948,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Perficient by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,824 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

