Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PBT opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.09% and a return on equity of 4,477.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.