Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years.
NYSE:PBT opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
