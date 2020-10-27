PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PermRock Royalty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

