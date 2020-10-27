Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €171.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RI. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €156.40 ($184.00).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €146.40 ($172.24) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €139.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.73. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

