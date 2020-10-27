Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (PCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.90.

