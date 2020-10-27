Perpetual Protocol (PERP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $388,987.00

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $388,987.00 worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00008537 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00237455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00035688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.01300967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00127956 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,726,351 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

