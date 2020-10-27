Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. 232,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,955,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit