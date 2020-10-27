Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. 232,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,955,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

