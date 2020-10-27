Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 649,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.