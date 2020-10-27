Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $9.80 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.9% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.47. 58,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,833. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.