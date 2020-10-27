Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 466,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

