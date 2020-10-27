Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after buying an additional 592,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.81. 111,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,003,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

