Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

