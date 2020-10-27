Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.88-2.93 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.88-$2.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. 607,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

