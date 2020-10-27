Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.88-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.8-49.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.34 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.88-$2.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.