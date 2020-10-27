Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Downgraded to Sell at Danske

Danske cut shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Pgs Asa stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.41. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
About Pgs Asa
