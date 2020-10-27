Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Downgraded to Sell at Danske

Danske cut shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Pgs Asa stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.41. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

