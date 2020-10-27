Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BOCOM International cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.77.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.