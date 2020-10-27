Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $106.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $121.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $82.80 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,184,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,848 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.