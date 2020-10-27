Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of -24.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

NYSE PAA opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAA. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

