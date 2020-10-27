Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.
Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 42.3% over the last three years. Plains GP has a dividend payout ratio of -31.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.
NYSE PAGP opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.16.
Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.