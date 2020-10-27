Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 42.3% over the last three years. Plains GP has a dividend payout ratio of -31.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

NYSE PAGP opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

