Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 16th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.97 million and a P/E ratio of -23.01. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.49, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.