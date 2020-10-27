Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.15-7.30 EPS.

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.93. 12,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30.

In other Polaris news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Earnings History for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

