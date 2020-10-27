Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-3% yr/yr to $6.92-6.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.30 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $399,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

