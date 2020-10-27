Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

PTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of PTE opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $56,506. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

