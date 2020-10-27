Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $1.60

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.60 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.12.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

