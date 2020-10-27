Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progenity in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86. Progenity has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($5.28). The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

