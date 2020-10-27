ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProSight Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of ProSight Global stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. ProSight Global has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million.

In other ProSight Global news, Director Anthony Arnold purchased 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $147,918.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,321 shares in the last quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

