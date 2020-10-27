PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Raised to “Buy” at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PUMA SE/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. PUMA SE/ADR has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

