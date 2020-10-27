Pure Trading 49.3% Lower Over Last Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00526184 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004398 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004030 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.96 or 0.01499668 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

