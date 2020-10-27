QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

QCRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in QCR by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

