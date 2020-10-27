QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS QDMI opened at $1.00 on Friday. QDM International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International Inc focuses on operating as a telemedicine company in Florida and Georgia. It provides Connect-a-Doc telemedicine kits that include digital otoscope, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer and high definition, and dental and dermatology cameras for schools that desire to provide a higher level of healthcare to their students but are unable to keep a full time school nurse available.

