Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.36.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Dividend History for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit