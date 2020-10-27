Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.63.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

