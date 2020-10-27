Raymond James Boosts Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $19.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.55.

FTAI stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, CAO Eun Nam purchased 2,500 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $37,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

