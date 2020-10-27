Raymond James Raises WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $29.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $25.06 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WesBanco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

