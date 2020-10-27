Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Shares Gap Up to $16.67

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $19.74. Reading International shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Get Reading International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.