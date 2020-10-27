RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

RP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of RP stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $5,987,693.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,990,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,195 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,671. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 1,261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 658,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 79,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 536,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,393,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,010,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,194,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

